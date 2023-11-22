Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 731 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 46,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $49.82.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

