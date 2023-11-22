Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STZ traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $238.93. 275,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

