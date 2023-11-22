Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on REYN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,878,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

