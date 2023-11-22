Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

