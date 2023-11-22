Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 1 year low of C$25.52 and a 1 year high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
