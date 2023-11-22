Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
