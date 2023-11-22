Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $269.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.25 and a 200-day moving average of $296.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

