Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,631. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. 296,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,802. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

