Roumell Asset Management LLC Buys 68,402 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy accounts for 8.8% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Energy worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 1,046,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,552. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,605,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

