Roumell Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Roumell Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,222 shares during the quarter. Opera comprises about 3.6% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Opera worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 22.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Trading Up 1.3 %

OPRA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 55,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.05. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Company Profile

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

