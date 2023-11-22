Roumell Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises 6.0% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE KRG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 564.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

