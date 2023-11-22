Roumell Asset Management LLC Takes $945,000 Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust makes up 1.9% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 39.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

XFLT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 258,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.