Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Shares of RGLD opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

