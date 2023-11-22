RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $118.27 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $36,460.12 or 0.99624274 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $118.27 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

