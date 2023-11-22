Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.49. 49,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 488,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Safehold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,647,000 after purchasing an additional 881,858 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Safehold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,135,000 after purchasing an additional 876,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

