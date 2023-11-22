Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sanmina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Stock Down 1.8 %

Sanmina stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.