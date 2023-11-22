Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.29 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Sapphire has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $369.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.85 or 0.05561226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,552,718,817 coins and its circulating supply is 1,532,127,794 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

