Sasco Capital Inc. CT Boosts Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for 2.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.48% of Stericycle worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 45,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

