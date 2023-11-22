Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.15% of US Foods worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in US Foods by 95.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

