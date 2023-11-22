Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $30.49 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,800 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises 3.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.68% of Summit Materials worth $30,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 76.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 156,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,355. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

