Sasco Capital Inc. CT Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 2.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 444,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,875. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

