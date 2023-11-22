Sasco Capital Inc. CT Raises Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares during the period. Southwest Gas makes up about 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.64% of Southwest Gas worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 55,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

