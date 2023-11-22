Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 4,030 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 2.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,293. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.