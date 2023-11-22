Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 6,160 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Pentair makes up 3.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.24% of Pentair worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 500.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 19,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. 148,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

