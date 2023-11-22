Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 6,260 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. ATI accounts for 2.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.43% of ATI worth $24,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,564,000 after buying an additional 120,072 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ATI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,682. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

