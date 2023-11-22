Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 280.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.