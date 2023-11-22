Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Up 1.1 %

SGEN opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

