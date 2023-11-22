Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $563,445.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $563,445.02 and $580.17 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002408 USD and is up 22.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,092.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

