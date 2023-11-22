Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $70,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.47 on Wednesday, reaching $989.06. 39,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $933.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.