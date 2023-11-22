Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of The Cigna Group worth $94,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 60,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.62. 151,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,711. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.