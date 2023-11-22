Sei Investments Co. Has $96.52 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $96,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 886,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11,868.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 738,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.59.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

