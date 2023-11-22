Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,388 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,018,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11,963.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,809,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.58. 720,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

