Sei Investments Co. Sells 87,550 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $92,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,447. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.