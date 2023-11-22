Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) vs. Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) and Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Oculis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $110.78 million 0.00 $35.38 million ($0.22) N/A Oculis $960,000.00 367.67 -$40.55 million N/A N/A

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Oculis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Oculis shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Oculis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -72.04% -44.13% -22.00% Oculis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selecta Biosciences and Oculis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Oculis has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.52%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Oculis.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It is also developing biologic therapies, such as SEL-212 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout; and product candidates to treat IgA-mediated diseases, including IgA nephropathy, linear IgA bullous dermatitis, IgA pemphigus, and Henoch-Schonlein purpura. In addition, the company is developing gene therapies comprising for the treatment of pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, lysosomal storage disorder, and other autoimmune diseases. Further, it develops tolerogenic therapies to treat autoimmune diseases. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.; Genovis AB (publ.); Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc.; IGAN Biosciences, Inc.; Astellas Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ.); Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

