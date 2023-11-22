Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shockwave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,338,240 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

