Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $254.83 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $254.83 million and $39.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,569.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00185407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00601198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00446510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00051050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00125506 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,716,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,692,173,014 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.

