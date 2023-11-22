SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SITE Centers worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

