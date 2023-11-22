South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOUHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.00) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

