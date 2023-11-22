SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,666,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 1,838,793 shares.The stock last traded at $62.96 and had previously closed at $62.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,134,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,009,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,854,000 after purchasing an additional 78,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

