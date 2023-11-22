SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 50,064 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 743% compared to the average daily volume of 5,936 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 847,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

