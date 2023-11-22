Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 375,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 577,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPHR shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

