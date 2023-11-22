Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 46,916 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 963% compared to the average volume of 4,413 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. 656,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,176. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.