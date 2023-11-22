StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.08 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.