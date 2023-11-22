StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.