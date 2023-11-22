StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.25.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
