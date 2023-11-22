Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.81% of Stoneridge worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $50,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $87,179.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

