Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI stock opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

