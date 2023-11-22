Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $541.98

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $541.98 and last traded at $541.60, with a volume of 358654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $534.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

