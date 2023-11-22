T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TROW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,466. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TROW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,039 shares of company stock worth $2,848,848 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.