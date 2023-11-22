Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announces None Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:TBL)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBLGet Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.

Taiga Building Products Price Performance

Shares of TBL stock opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.80. Taiga Building Products has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Taiga Building Products

Get Free Report

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.

Featured Articles

