Taiga Building Products Ltd. Announces None Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd.
Taiga Building Products Price Performance
Shares of TBL stock opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.80. Taiga Building Products has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Taiga Building Products
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taiga Building Products
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.