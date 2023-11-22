Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

